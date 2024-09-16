Padres Notes: Huge Sweep, Celebrating Jason Adam's Award, Playoff Pressure
The Padres completed a huge three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, getting two runs in the 10th inning to walk away with a 4-3 win at Oracle Park.
The Padres have a 3.5-game lead on the final wild card contenders in the National League, and are 3.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, with 12 games left in the regular season.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:
Jason Adam Honored With Roberto Clemente Award
San Diego Padres pitcher Jason Adam has been honored as the team’s nominee for the esteemed Roberto Clemente Award, an accolade recognizing players who best represent the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions. Adam, who previously was with the Tampa Bay Rays, expressed his gratitude toward his former team.
Joe Musgrove On Playoff Pressure
In the thick of a playoff hunt, Padres' pitcher Joe Musgrove shared insights on the psychological aspect of the game, specifically on how the team is coping with the pressure by scoreboard watching (or not).
Jackson Merrill's Impressive Rookie Record
Rookie sensation Jackson Merrill has etched his name in Padres history by setting a new franchise record in his debut season. The first-year center fielder has not only made his mark as one of the best rookies in franchise history, but arguably the best in all of Major League Baseball this year.