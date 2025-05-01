Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Expected Return Date Revealed, Wild Robert Suarez Trade Update

Gabe Smallson

Apr 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres swept the San Francisco Giants as they took the second game of the series, 5-3, Wednesday afternoon. The Friars improved to 19-11 on the year.

In more good news, the Padres have an expected return date for superstar Jackson Merrill. The center fielder has been missed for most of this month, but his imminent return should get fans excited about his arrival.

Finally, there were a surprising lack of trade offers from opposing teams for right-hander Robert Suarez. He was on the trading block during the offseason and is now off to a dominant start in 2025. The Padres have have lucked out given his 0.64 ERA and 12 saves.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Insider Reveals Jackson Merrill's Target Return Date

Padres Didn't Get One Trade Offer for All-Star Off to Dominant Start in 2025

Dodgers Insider Says Padres are Biggest Challenge to LA's NL West Title Quest

Ball Boy Suffers Medical Emergency in Padres Minor League Game

Padres Insider Says It’s Time to Worry About $280 Million All-Star

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News