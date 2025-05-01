Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Expected Return Date Revealed, Wild Robert Suarez Trade Update
The San Diego Padres swept the San Francisco Giants as they took the second game of the series, 5-3, Wednesday afternoon. The Friars improved to 19-11 on the year.
In more good news, the Padres have an expected return date for superstar Jackson Merrill. The center fielder has been missed for most of this month, but his imminent return should get fans excited about his arrival.
Finally, there were a surprising lack of trade offers from opposing teams for right-hander Robert Suarez. He was on the trading block during the offseason and is now off to a dominant start in 2025. The Padres have have lucked out given his 0.64 ERA and 12 saves.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
