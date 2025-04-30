Inside The Padres

Padres Didn't Get One Trade Offer for All-Star Off to Dominant Start in 2025

Jason Fray

Apr 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) delivers during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The offseason was a volatile situation for the San Diego Padres.

Outside of a strange ownership struggle between family members that became public, the franchise deemed it necessary to cut salary. This meant not re-signing the likes of Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott, Kyle Higashioka, and Ha-Seong Kim.

There was a world in which closer Robert Suarez was also on the trade block. Making $10 million, USA TODAY Sports writer Bob Nightengale recently included a very interesting nugget about Suarez and the Padres' plan in regards to him this past offseason.

"The San Diego pulled off the best trade never made this winter. The Padres told every team in baseball that closer Robert Suarez is available with their money crunch, wanting to shed his $10 million salary. Well, they did not get one single trade offer. Not one."

On Sunday, Suarez gave up his first run of the season in an appearance versus the Tampa Bay Rays. For the year, Suarez has thrown 13 innings, allowing only one earned run, five hits, and two walks during this period. It equates to a 0.69 ERA. For good measure, he also has already notched a league-leading 11 saves this season.

The underlying numbers for Suarez have truly been sublime. Using Baseball Savant as a trusty resource for an analytics breakdown, a 'GREAT' denotation comes if the player in the 90th percentile and above for a specific category.

With that in mind, Suarez ranks 'GREAT' in Pitching Run Value, Fastball Run Value, xERA, xBA, Fastball Velocity, and strikeout percentage.

Suffice to say, but more than a handful of clubs around Major League Baseball would love to have Suarez closing games for them. They had the chance to acquire him in the offseason, and fortunately for the Padres, San Diego wisely held onto him as the team looks to compete for a World Series title in 2025.

Published
Jason Fray
JASON FRAY

Jason Fray is a proud native of Los Angeles. After graduating from UCLA in 2011, he's written for a number of publications -- including Bleacher Report, FOX Sports, Saturday Down South, and New Arena. In his downtime, he enjoys writing scripts, going to shows, weekly pub trivia with the boys, trying the best hole-in-the-wall food spots around town, and traveling (22 countries & counting). 

