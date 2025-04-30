Padres Didn't Get One Trade Offer for All-Star Off to Dominant Start in 2025
The offseason was a volatile situation for the San Diego Padres.
Outside of a strange ownership struggle between family members that became public, the franchise deemed it necessary to cut salary. This meant not re-signing the likes of Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott, Kyle Higashioka, and Ha-Seong Kim.
There was a world in which closer Robert Suarez was also on the trade block. Making $10 million, USA TODAY Sports writer Bob Nightengale recently included a very interesting nugget about Suarez and the Padres' plan in regards to him this past offseason.
"The San Diego pulled off the best trade never made this winter. The Padres told every team in baseball that closer Robert Suarez is available with their money crunch, wanting to shed his $10 million salary. Well, they did not get one single trade offer. Not one."
On Sunday, Suarez gave up his first run of the season in an appearance versus the Tampa Bay Rays. For the year, Suarez has thrown 13 innings, allowing only one earned run, five hits, and two walks during this period. It equates to a 0.69 ERA. For good measure, he also has already notched a league-leading 11 saves this season.
The underlying numbers for Suarez have truly been sublime. Using Baseball Savant as a trusty resource for an analytics breakdown, a 'GREAT' denotation comes if the player in the 90th percentile and above for a specific category.
With that in mind, Suarez ranks 'GREAT' in Pitching Run Value, Fastball Run Value, xERA, xBA, Fastball Velocity, and strikeout percentage.
Suffice to say, but more than a handful of clubs around Major League Baseball would love to have Suarez closing games for them. They had the chance to acquire him in the offseason, and fortunately for the Padres, San Diego wisely held onto him as the team looks to compete for a World Series title in 2025.
For more news and notes on the San Diego Padres, head on over to Padres on SI.