Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar Update, Friars Trade Target Wants to Join Dodgers
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a major league acquisition this offseason, however, the team has been active in trade talks and discussions with free agents. Arguably the team's most important decision is in regards to free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, who's due for a massive raise this offseason after playing on a $1 million deal last year.
This week, ESPN's Jeff Passan provided a major update on Profar's free agency, and what he's looking for in his next contract.
Additionally, a reported Padres trade target is said to have interest in joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, and won't even accept a trade to another team until the Dodgers say they don't want him.
And finally, the Padres are not expected to trade their All-Star closer despite efforts to shed payroll this offseason.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
