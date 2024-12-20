Padres Potential Trade Target Reportedly Holding Out Hope to Join Dodgers
The San Diego Padres have been connected to a potential trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, who are shopping eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
However, Arenado’s contract includes a no-trade clause, meaning that he can approve or deny teams he is willing to move to. The 10-time Gold Glove winner recently declined to waive his no-trade clause for a deal with the Houston Astros. Arenado has expressed he is only willing to move to a team with better opportunities than the Cardinals can offer him.
While the Padres’ impressive postseason run makes them a viable candidate for Arenado, the Southern California native reportedly has his eyes set on a different California team.
“He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year. He wants to wait and see what his best options are,” Cardinals insider John Denton said on ESPN. “That’s (the Los Angeles Dodgers) his first choice, that’s where he still wants to go. The Dodgers have kind of downplayed their interest in him, they’ve mentioned how Max Muncy will be on the roster to start the season. Don’t be snookered by that. The Dodgers still want Nolan Arenado. They still have interest in him. But if they talk it down and act like they’re not that interested, they might be able to get out from under some of the money.”
Arenado is guaranteed to earn $74 million over the next three seasons, so the Dodgers may be trying to find any possible discount on his price. Denton believes Los Angeles has a strong interest in Arenado and added that Arenado’s hometown connection to the Dodgers makes his desire to join the franchise even stronger.
“I think it’s strong,” Denton said of the Dodgers’ interest. “They know that Nolan would like to be there. That’s his first choice. He grew up in Orange County, he grew up a fan of the Dodgers. … Nolan is gonna hold out until the Dodgers tell him ‘No’ to his face.”
The five-time Silver Slugger who hit 16 home runs and 71 RBIs last season has never won a World Series in his 12-season MLB career. It is no surprise that Arenado wants to wrap up his career with the reigning Fall Classic champions.
“Until the Dodgers bluntly tell him ‘No, I think he’s gonna hold out for that option first and foremost,” Denton said.
In addition to the Dodgers, Arenado is reportedly open to a trade with the Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, or New York Mets.
Denton provided more updates on Arenado in a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain: