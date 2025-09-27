Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Free Agency Update, Wild Card Rotation Prediction, Ramon Laureano Replacement
The San Diego Padres defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-4, on Friday night.
The Friars hosted the D-Backs at Petco Park. San Diego's offense woke up and delivered 12 hits, including a majestic grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. in his return game.
In other news, Luis Arraez's upcoming free agency is attracting a lot of attention from baseball fans.
According to team insider Dennis Lin, Arraez might fall short of reaching his current contract value.
Finally, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell shared his prediction for the team's playoff rotation. He expects Nick Pivetta to start Game 1, with Michael King starting Game 2.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
