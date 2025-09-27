Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Free Agency Update, Wild Card Rotation Prediction, Ramon Laureano Replacement

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) celebrates with second baseman Mason McCoy (18) after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) celebrates with second baseman Mason McCoy (18) after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-4, on Friday night.

The Friars hosted the D-Backs at Petco Park. San Diego's offense woke up and delivered 12 hits, including a majestic grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. in his return game.

In other news, Luis Arraez's upcoming free agency is attracting a lot of attention from baseball fans.

According to team insider Dennis Lin, Arraez might fall short of reaching his current contract value.

Finally, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell shared his prediction for the team's playoff rotation. He expects Nick Pivetta to start Game 1, with Michael King starting Game 2.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

