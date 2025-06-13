Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Major Trade Update, Jarren Duran Rumors, Dodgers All-Star Praises San Diego

Gabe Smallson

Oct 31, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller (left) speaks to the media as manager Jayce Tingler is introduced at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller (left) speaks to the media as manager Jayce Tingler is introduced at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres have a major update in their plans as the trade deadline approaches. Although it may come at the expense of an 'overpay,' the Friars need to address the lack of depth in left field to be as complete as possible post-All-Star break.

Additionally, someone who would be an electric option to fix the left field situation, Jarren Duran, was once again linked to San Diego as an insider provided an interesting update. The veteran insider talked about how president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is a fan of the current Boston Red Sox slugger.

Finally, a Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star paid an incredible compliment to Padres fans. Although the veteran is new to the Dodgers and Padres rivalry, he became acquainted earlier this week.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Might 'Overpay' for Left Fielder From NL Bottom Feeder at Trade Deadline: Report

Jarren Duran to Padres? MLB Insider Provides Interesting Update

Dodgers All-Star Praises Padres Crowd After Series at Petco Park

Padres Injured Outfielder Taking Major Step Toward Return

Padres’ Dylan Cease Hopes Dominance vs Dodgers is Sign of Things to Come

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News