Padres Notes: Major Trade Update, Jarren Duran Rumors, Dodgers All-Star Praises San Diego
The San Diego Padres have a major update in their plans as the trade deadline approaches. Although it may come at the expense of an 'overpay,' the Friars need to address the lack of depth in left field to be as complete as possible post-All-Star break.
Additionally, someone who would be an electric option to fix the left field situation, Jarren Duran, was once again linked to San Diego as an insider provided an interesting update. The veteran insider talked about how president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is a fan of the current Boston Red Sox slugger.
Finally, a Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star paid an incredible compliment to Padres fans. Although the veteran is new to the Dodgers and Padres rivalry, he became acquainted earlier this week.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Might 'Overpay' for Left Fielder From NL Bottom Feeder at Trade Deadline: Report
Jarren Duran to Padres? MLB Insider Provides Interesting Update
Dodgers All-Star Praises Padres Crowd After Series at Petco Park
Padres Injured Outfielder Taking Major Step Toward Return
Padres’ Dylan Cease Hopes Dominance vs Dodgers is Sign of Things to Come
