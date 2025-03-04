Padres Notes: Manny Machado Injury Update, Top Reliever Could Miss a Month, Dylan Cease Contract Prediction
San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado was forced to sit out a second Cactus League battle due to back tightness. Luckily, a positive update has been given for the third baseman according to a Padres beat writer.
There was a less positive update for one of San Diego's best relievers as he is expected to miss the first month of the season. A.J. Preller isn't rushing the right-hander back as the team is focused more on his long term health.
And finally, Dylan Cease is projected to secure a huge pay day at the end of next season when he hits free agency. One insider predicted just how high that number will be.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
