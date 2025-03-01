Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Manny Machado Scratched With Injury, Yu Darvish Future, Fernando Tatis MVP?

Noah Camras

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres scratched superstar infielder Manny Machado from their lineup in Friday Night's Cactus League matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

The Padres said he was dealing with back tightness, but called the move precautionary.

In other Padres news, there's been plenty of discussion about right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish's future ahead of his age-39 season.

And finally, one insider thinks Fernando Tatis Jr. could be a serious Most Valuable Player award candidate in 2025.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

