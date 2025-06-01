Padres Notes: Michael King Injury Update, Fernando Tatis Talks Struggles, Shutout Loss
The San Diego Padres were blanked by the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-0, on Saturday as they fell to 32-24 on the season. The Friars also snapped a 10-game winning streak against Pittsburgh as they look ahead to Sunday's series finale.
Additionally, manager Mike Shildt provided the latest on right-hander Michael King. The 30-year-old still has no timeline to return to action as he continues to deal with a pinched nerve in his shoulder.
Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke honestly about his recent struggles that include a .184 batting average in the month of May. After an electric start to the 2025 season, the superstar has certainly cooled off recently, but nothing is stopping his confidence and positivity moving forward.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
