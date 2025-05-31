Padres Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The San Diego Padres rose to eighth from ninth in the latest edition of Newsweek Sports' MLB Power Rankings.
The Padres passed the Seattle Mariners in the rankings after the M's lost four of six, dropping series against the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.
The Padres fell to ninth in the previous edition during a team-wide slump which saw them lose six games straight against the Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, while scoring just three runs in the first five games of their skid. They have since turned it around, winning their last two series against the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, rediscovering their offense in the process.
The Padres scored 28 games between the power rankings editions, winning four of six. They struck out at a rate of 18.3 percent of the time, second best in the National League during that stretch behind the Marlins. Their nine home runs during this time are one short of most in MLB. They sit tied for second with the Astros and Boston Red Sox.
Third baseman Manny Machado went on a tear for the Friars, crushing three home runs while driving in five runs as well as scoring five of his own. His batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage all led qualified Padres across both of their series wins.
Designated hitter Gavin Sheets stayed hot after the Padres broke their duck, also hitting three home runs. His 11 home runs this season eclipsed his season totals from both 2023 and 2024, where he had 10.
While other players have flourished following the Padres cold streak, Fernando Tatis Jr. has struggled at the plate throughout the month. The All-Star right fielder is batting just .182 this month, and has seen his batting average — which hadn't dropped below .300 all season — fall to .269. The Padres will hope their superstar returns to form soon, as injuries to their pitching staff make offense more valuable than ever.
The Padres are looking for their third consecutive series win after their 3-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates at home Friday night. They hope to stay hot to regain ground in the National League West, where they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.