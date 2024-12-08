Padres Notes: NL West Rival Makes Blockbuster Signing, Ha-Seong Kim Likely Loses Suitor
A National League West rival of the San Diego Padres orchestrated one of the biggest deals of the winter. The San Francisco Giants signed free agent shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal on Saturday.
Earlier this week, the Giants had been linked to Friars free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. It was reported that Giants third baseman Matt Chapman had told club officials he was willing to move to shortstop if Kim were to land in San Francisco.
Kim is recovering from right labrum surgery and won't be ready to play by the start of the season.
