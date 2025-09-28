Padres Notes: Outfielder Placed on IL, Cubs Lose Ace, Wild Card Location Set
The San Diego Padres took a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of the regular season, securing a 5-1 win in the second game of the series.
Before the game, the Padres moved outfielder Ramon Laureano to the 10-day injured list, replacing him with infielder Will Wagner on the active roster. Laureano has been wrestling a fracture in his finger since Wednesday.
Despite the Padres' win, they are no longer able to catch the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card, as they won their game Saturday afternoon and are still two games ahead with one game to play.
The Cubs lost ace starting pitcher Cade Horton to injury on Saturday, meaning he won't be available for the Wild Card series against the Padres.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
