Padres Notes: Pads Drop Series Finale, Rookie Has a Teammate's Wife's Attention, Can Manny Machado Reach 500?
The San Diego Padres lost to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, 11-4, as Matt Waldron endured another tough start.
The Padres host the New York Mets for four games beginning Thursday. Here's all the headines you might have missed:
Michael King's Wife Fascinated by Rookie Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres rookie sensation Jackson Merrill has made significant waves — so much so that even Michael King's wife, Sheila, is constantly texting about his performances. Merrill's impactful games have placed him as a strong contender for the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award. It makes for an interesting intra-team dynamic.
Can Manny Machado Reach 500 Home Runs?
Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres' star third baseman, is on a trajectory that could see him join the elite 500-home run club. The question is not when, but if he can reach this significant milestone. Fox Sports dove deeper into Machado's stats and the likelihood of him achieving this feat.
Jackson Merrill's Politeness Belies His Stardom
In another highlight, rookie Jackson Merrill not only demonstrated his skills but also his character. His respectful behavior toward the Padres' staff early in the day was punctuated a key performance with a bases-clearing double that same night against the Minnesota Twins, underscoring his impact on and off the field.