Michael King's Wife Can't Stop Texting Him About Jackson Merrill
Jackson Merrill is in the midst of a standout rookie season. The Padres’ center fielder's performance has grabbed the attention of many baseball fans — including a teammate’s wife.
San Diego starting pitcher Michael King has his own list of accomplishments this season, including ranking fifth in the National League in strikeouts (167) and sixth in ERA (3.18). King confessed to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee that one of his biggest fans, his wife Sheila, shifts her attention to his teammates in the mid-game texts she sends to King.
“It’s more for her to tell me that, like, she’s locked into the game,” King told Acee. “But it’s cool. And it’s usually about me, especially when I’m pitching. And then it’ll be, like, whoever did well that day. She’ll be like, ‘Oh, Manny!’ The last freaking three weeks, it’s just Jackson.”
Merrill, King’s rookie teammate, has skyrocketed this season with the Padres and is helping them claw their way to the top of the National League West. The franchise invited Merrill as a non-roster player to spring training for the second consecutive season. Then, the Padres selected the 2021 MLB first round draft pick’s contract just nine days before Opening Day.
Merrill has not looked back since.
Currently, the Maryland native leads all rookies in hits (124) and RBIs (69) and ranks second in home runs (17). Among rookies who have played at least 100 games, Merrill leads in batting average (.290), slugging percentage (.484), and triples (6).
In the Padres' Monday night game, Merrill added to his history of clutch moments. The former No. 12 overall MLB prospect hit a three-run RBI double in the bottom of the third inning to secure San Diego’s 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
According to MLB.com, Merrill has recorded four game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning or later, which is the most in a single season by a player age 21 or younger since at least 1961.
In June, Merrill was named the National League Rookie of the Month, making him the first Padres rookie to earn a monthly award since Jake Cronenworth in July/August 2020. Merrill was also one of the few rookies to be named an MLB All-Star. He became the youngest player to play in an All-Star game since 2013.
Fast forward to August. Merrill is rumored to be a top candidate for the the NL Rookie of the Year, possibly snatching the title that has been expected to go to Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.