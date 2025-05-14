Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Pitcher Has Season-Ending Surgery, All-Star Named Trade Candidate, Fernando Tatis Walk-Off

Gabe Smallson

May 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) flips his bat after hitting a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) flips his bat after hitting a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels, 6-4, thanks to a walk-off two-run home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth. The Friars are now 26-15 thanks to Tatis' first career walk-off bomb.

Unfortunately, the Padres recently lost a pitcher for the rest of the season. The UCL surgery sidelines the man who San Diego received as part of the Juan Soto deal once upon a time.

Additionally, an All-Star trade candidate is named in what would be a surprise move. The right-hander has been dominant all year for the Padres and even leads the league in a few key categories on the mound.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pitcher Has UCL Surgery, Out for 2025 Season and Part of 2026

Padres All-Star Named Surprise Trade Candidate

Padres' Robert Suarez Gets Honest About Meltdown vs Angels

Former Padres Pitcher Signs With American League Contender

Padres Top Prospect Has Back Injury, Will Miss Significant Time

Padres Could Look to Upgrade One Key Position at Trade Deadline, Says Insider

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News