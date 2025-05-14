Padres Notes: Pitcher Has Season-Ending Surgery, All-Star Named Trade Candidate, Fernando Tatis Walk-Off
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels, 6-4, thanks to a walk-off two-run home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth. The Friars are now 26-15 thanks to Tatis' first career walk-off bomb.
Unfortunately, the Padres recently lost a pitcher for the rest of the season. The UCL surgery sidelines the man who San Diego received as part of the Juan Soto deal once upon a time.
Additionally, an All-Star trade candidate is named in what would be a surprise move. The right-hander has been dominant all year for the Padres and even leads the league in a few key categories on the mound.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Pitcher Has UCL Surgery, Out for 2025 Season and Part of 2026
Padres All-Star Named Surprise Trade Candidate
Padres' Robert Suarez Gets Honest About Meltdown vs Angels
Former Padres Pitcher Signs With American League Contender
Padres Top Prospect Has Back Injury, Will Miss Significant Time
Padres Could Look to Upgrade One Key Position at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.