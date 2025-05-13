Padres Could Look to Upgrade One Key Position at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
San Diego Padres veteran outfielder Jason Heyward has served as the team's starting left fielder since returning from an injury. However, his batting has not improved this season, and the team may seek to enhance their roster.
Through 27 games, he has a slash line of .181/.225/.292 with two home runs and 12 RBIs, while his wRC+ is at 45, well below league average.
Heyward has been below replacement level based on WAR, mainly due to his lackluster offensive output.
At 35 years old, Heyward still maintains a steady glove on defense and possesses the speed to cover ground in the outfield, even though his reaction speed has diminished over the years.
With his 15 years in the majors, Heyward offers the Padres a stable leader in the dugout who has playoff experience and can help steady the ship through the ups and downs of October baseball.
While he provides value on the roster, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the organization could look to trade for a starting left fielder at some point this season.
"While he is highly valued for his experience — and willingness to share that experience — it is highly likely the Padres will search for a regular left fielder as the trade deadline approaches if he does not get better at the plate," Acee wrote in his daily column.
The Padres are a legitimate World Series contender with their outstanding pitching and star-studded positional player roster. The team could still use improvement rounding out its unit with a couple of bats that can provide some improved offense.
The trade deadline is still more than two months away, so a lot can change. However, if they continue playing as well as they have through a quarter of the season, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will be compelled to make the roster as good as it can be with win-now moves.
