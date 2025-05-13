Padres All-Star Named Surprise Trade Candidate
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed San Diego Padres All-Star closer Robert Suarez as a potential surprise trade candidate in the 2025 season.
"If the season ended today, there's about a 1000 percent chance Robert Suarez would opt out of the remaining two years of his contract," said Miller. "The 34-year-old All-Star would be liable to fetch something on par with the four-year, $72 million deal Tanner Scott got this past offseason."
Suarez signed a five-year, $46 million contract in 2022, and has the option to opt out of the final two years and $16 million.
Suarez, who has been with the Padres all four years of his major league career, tallied 36 saves and 59 strikeouts with a 2.77 ERA in the 2024 season, for which he received All-Star honors.
Suarez had been even more impressive during the 2025 season entering Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, leading MLB in games finished (16) and saves (15) with an ERA of 0.51 through 18 games. The only run he had conceded all season came April 27 against Tampa Bay — until Monday.
On Monday, Suarez suffered his first blown save of the season, as he allowed five earned runs in 0.1 innings of work and his ERA skyrocketed to 3.00.
This was just one bad game, though, and Suarez would still generate tons of interest on the trade market if the Friars decide to potentially move him.
Miller cited Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon as closing options if the Friars were to deal the right-hander, stating their experience in closing situations qualifying them for the role. The article listed potential landing spots for the closer, including the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and possibly Boston Red Sox.
"Someone always desperately wants a closer, though, and maybe San Diego capitalizes on that," said Miller.
