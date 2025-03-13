Padres Notes: Pitcher Suffers Unfortunate Setback, Massive Trade Updates, New Candidate for Bullpen
The San Diego Padres have been diligently working to find the fifth starter in their pitching rotation. Unfortunately, one of the top candidates suffered a bit of a setback which could hamper his chances for the final slot.
There have been a few more pitching updates on Dylan Cease as, in accordance with how the rest of the offseason has been, there is more news on his chances to be flipped before Opening Day. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller may have one more move up his sleeve before the start of the season, according to a Padres insider.
Finally, in more positive pitching news, a new pitcher has emerged as an Opening Day bullpen arm in the competition among relievers.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
