Padres Notes: Roki Sasaki Prediction, Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal

Noah Camras

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) celebrates during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are anxiously awaiting Roki Sasaki's decision.

The 23-year-old Japanese pitcher can officially sign with a Major League Baseball team starting Wednesday now that the 2025 international signing period is underway.

Sasaki wanted to wait until the 2025 period to maximize his potential earnings, and his decision will now come between Wednesday and next Thursday, Jan. 23, when his 45-day posting window expires.

The Padres are one of three finalists for Sasaki along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

While it seemed like the Dodgers were overwhelming favorites a majority of the offseason, the Padres now appear to have a real shot at landing Sasaki.

In other Padres news, a blockbuster Dylan Cease trade proposal would truly shake up the San Diego roster heading into next season.

If the Friars land Sasaki, they could be more open to dealing Cease to save money.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

