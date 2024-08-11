Padres Option Pitcher From Juan Soto Trade Ahead of Series Finale vs Marlins
The San Diego Padres optioned right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito to Triple-A El Paso and recalled Sean Reynolds following Saturday's game against the Marlins.
The return of starting pitcher Joe Musgrove is slated for Monday at Petco Park which meant that Brito was expendable; however, there is a possibility that the Dominican will return for another appearance in 2024.
Musgrove was sidelined by right elbow inflammation which kept him from pitching since May 26. This is the right-hander's second time on the Injured List this season due to the same injury.
Brito was recalled by the Padres ahead of Friday's matchup with the Marlins in order to help aide a worn out San Diego bullpen.
San Diego had a total of nine relievers in their bullpen in Friday's contest with Miami. The 26-year-old pitched 2.1 innings for the Padres.
“We’ll stay away from certain guys today still,” Padres manager Mike Shildt told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Tribune on Friday, referring to a recovering bullpen following the Padres Pittsburgh series. “We have the guys to be able to bring it home. We’re also in a position, almost regardless of situation, which we didn’t have the last couple days necessarily, to have flexibility. And Brito provides some of that flexibility.”
The Padres tried to stay away from using relievers Bryan Hoeing, Adrián Morejón, Jason Adam and Robert Suarez on Friday.
Brito has 25 appearances at the mound for San Diego at the beginning of the season, posting a 4.35 ERA in 41 and 1/3 innings. He's mainly served in a relief role but had a few high-leverage stints when the Padres needed him.
Brito has a 1-2 record in his starts for San Diego. The right-hander made his MLB debut in April 2023 against the San Francisco Giants. Brito got through five innings, retired six batters, as well as two hits and a walk.
Brito was part of the return package in the Juan Soto trade with the New York Yankees in December. The seven-player trade brought right-handed pitchers Brito, Michael King, and Randy Vasquez as well as prospects Drew Thrope and Kyle Higashioka to San Diego.
Meanwhile, Sota and Grishman landed in New York. It was the second trade in less than 17 months for Soto who is one of the league's most elite hitters.
The return of Musgrove is great news for the Padres who are fighting to swipe the lead from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a tight National League West division race.