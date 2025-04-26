Padres Outfielder Opens Up on Frustrating Injury That Landed Him on Injured List
Brandon Lockridge was part of an MLB Opening Day roster for the first time in his career this season.
After the New York Yankees traded Lockridge at the deadline, the center fielder made his MLB debut on Sept. 13 with the San Diego Padres.
Lockridge started in left field for the Padres on Opening Day. Then, he became a regular starter in center field when outfielder Jackson Merrill sustained a hamstring injury.
More news: Padres Now Have 11 Players on Injured List, Including Multiple All-Stars
But, the same injury that gave Lockridge a chance to be a starter would become the injury to put Lockridge on the sidelines. The Padres placed Lockridge on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on April 14.
“It’s been mentally a tough blow for me,” Lockridge said to the San Diego-Union Tribune’s Jeff Sanders. “All I’ve ever asked for was an opportunity, and when I get it, to have an injury right in the middle of it, it sucks.”
Although the injury is a disappointing setback for the 28-year-old, Lockridge is keeping a positive mindset through his recovery.
“I’m trying to be as positive as I can be about it, and try to use it to, get my overall, my whole body feeling better and come back stronger to help his team,” Lockridge said.
Lockridge revealed the hamstring injury is not as severe as the ones he has had in the past.
“In the beginning stages, when I pulled up, it was more of a grab, not a pop. I’ve had more severe in the past,” Lockridge said.
Despite wanting to return to the field as soon as possible, Lockridge understands that it is important to be cautious through the recovery process. He explained how he has worsened injuries in the past by trying to play through them.
“I tried playing through issues in the past that made it worse. I was pretty confident that it was just being precautionary. I know that if I’ve tried to bust it, after what I felt, that it was going to get worse,” Lockridge said. “I think it was a smart move just to keep it from being a month, two-month thing.”
“If 10 days is all it takes to get back on the field," Lockridge added, "I would say that’s a pretty good outcome for someone that’s been prone to hammy issues in the past."
More News: Padres Top Prospect Hits For Cycle in Impressive Display
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.