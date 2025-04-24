Padres Now Have 11 Players on Injured List, Including Multiple All-Stars
The San Diego Padres are off to a 17-8 start, which is right behind the New York Mets for the best record in baseball.
They are currently doing so with 11 players on the injured list, including some of the foundational All-Stars on the roster.
It started when All-Star Jackson Merrill was announced to be heading towards an injured list stint due to hamstring tightness. His replacement at center field, Brandon Lockridge, was also diagnosed with a similar hamstring complication.
Next, fellow All-Star Jake Cronenworth earned a trip to the IL after he was hit by a pitch that resulted in a fractured rib.
The most recent and alarming injury to an All-Star was Luis Arraez this past Sunday. While running out a first inning bunt, Arraez collided with the shoulder of a Houston Astros second baseman running in to cover first.
After being transported to a local hospital in a scary moment for both teams, Arraez was able to rejoin the team that night, but is currently undergoing concussion protocol.
Jason Heyward, who is 15 years removed from his lone All-Star selection, is also on the injured list with knee complications.
The Friars are being spread thin, but still able to produce with the talent that is on the field.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is off to another spectacular start, batting .333 with an OPS of 1.030. He is also tied for the lead in National League home runs with eight, along with leading the NL in WAR with a 1.9 mark.
The framework is evident for the All-Stars and other pieces to return to after they are healed, but things are getting more frustrating, especially after dropping a series to the Detroit Tigers this week.
