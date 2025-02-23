Padres Pitcher Has Significant Foot Injury, Out Indefinitely
San Diego Padres right-hander Sean Reynolds sustained a stress reaction in his right foot, manager Mike Shildt announced Sunday.
The team is still determining the length of how long Reynolds will be sidelined, but he is currently in a boot. The right-hander is expected to be in a boot for 10 more days and the hope is that he will be able to begin his progression after that time period.
Reynolds, 26, made his MLB debut with San Diego last season over two stints in the majors. He was initially recalled in July despite abysmal numbers with Triple-A El Paso. In 2023, the right-hander produced a 13.50 ERA, a.356 opponent average and a 3.31 WHIP across 16 innings in the minors.
Last season, Reynolds produced a 6.17 ERA, a .276 opponent average, and a 1.69 WHIP across 54 innings. Despite fairly rough numbers, the Padres recalled him anyway and it was in the big leagues where Reynolds flashed his potential.
In nine MLB appearances for the Padres, Reynolds produced a 0.82 ERA, punched 21 strikeouts, five walks, and a 1.36 WHIP. Reynolds' high-80s slider was very effective in the majors, the opponent average against his primary secondary pitch was .150.
Reynolds tweaked his knee in September, preventing the right-hander from participating in the postseason. He returned to the minors and began pitching the final day of the regular season. He also threw at Petco Park during the Division Series, but Reynolds was never added to the postseason roster.
The young reliever had a chance to compete this spring for an Opening Day spot in the bullpen, but his injury is the latest setback. Throughout his nine appearances in the majors, Reynolds threw as many as 2.2 innings. Reynolds could provide length for the San Diego bullpen once he recovers.
