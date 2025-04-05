Rival Executive 'Shocked' at Jackson Merrill's Inexpensive Contract With Padres
The San Diego Padres have locked in Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension.
Fans are extremely excited to have the 21-year-old and he is a key reason why the Friars are off to such a hot start, but many around the league are wondering why Merrill signed the deal he did given his talent at such a young age.
More news: Padres’ Joe Musgrove To Take Massive Step Toward Return From Tommy John Surgery
It's obvious that $135 million is a lot of money, with escalators that can get the contract up to $204 million in total, but Merrill is not a normal rising star in MLB.
“I am shocked he took that amount,” a rival executive said, via The Athletic's Dennis Lin.
Last season he slashed .292/.326/.500 with a .826 OPS adding 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a WAR of 4.4. These numbers, along with similar contracts around the league, had many thinking that there would be more money to take home.
More news: Jackson Merrill Reveals When He Knew He Wanted to Sign Long-Term With Padres
The Kansas City Royals' 24-year-old infielder Bobby Witt Jr. inked an 11-year, $288 million deal last offseason that many believed should have been more as well. He ended 2024 with 32 home runs, an MLB-leading batting average of .332, and an OPS of .977.
Jackson Chourio got his money with the Milwaukee Brewers before ever playing a game in the big leagues, a move San Diego tried with Merrill before his monster 2024 campaign. The outfielder signed an eight-year, $82 million deal and followed it up with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.
The poised 21-year-old answered these concerns with his classic maturity and wisdom beyond his years, further proving how lucky San Diego is for the next decade.
“I know there’s contracts out there that are beyond absurd. There’s super amounts of money,” Merrill said. “But having a relationship with a real human being and a real team like I have here, you can’t beat that. You can’t just sign for $700 million and want everything to be perfect. I’ve got people all around the clubhouse that are supporting me, supporting my family. They ask about my personal life every day. So, I’m just grateful for that. I know it’s gonna be the same way for the next nine years.”
More news: Padres Lose First Game of Season, Won't Dethrone Dodgers
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.