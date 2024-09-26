Padres Pitcher Who Rooted for Dodgers as a Boy Has Amazing Smack Talk
The last time Jeremiah Estrada pitched at Dodger Stadium, he was in high school pitching for Palm Desert High the CIF Southern Section Division II championship game in June 2017.
Estrada started that game and lost 2-1 on the hallowed ground that was his cathedral.
As a Dodgers fan growing up, Estrada dreamed of the day that he would wear blue. Sure enough, he ended up on the Dodger Stadium mound, only in a different uniform.
Estrada, 25, was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Cubs shortly after his final high school game. He had not thrown a pitch at Dodger Stadium since that fateful day.
But that all changed on Tuesday when he got the redemption he had been seeking for years.
Estrada threw just one pitch in securing his team-best 15th hold. It was a 97 mph four-seamer that Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman popped out, stranding runners at first and second in a three-run game.
“This one meant the most,” Estrada said late Tuesday night. “As a kid, I always told myself I wanted to pitch at Dodger Stadium. Of course, the mindset then was I wanted to pitch for the Dodgers, but even better I (expletive) pitch for the (expletive) San Diego Padres, and I’m pitching against them.”
With one more out, Estrada extended his scoreless streak to 9.1 innings in September. During this span, he's struck out 10, walked only two, and given up just one hit, returning to the dominant form that saw him set a major league record by striking out 13 consecutive batters back in May.
A battle with the flu caused Estrada to lose 15 pounds, leading to inconsistent performances. His effectiveness fluctuated throughout the summer, with a 7.15 ERA in June, improving to a 1.46 ERA in July, then dipping again to 6.52 in August.
However, he bounced back in September as he rejoined his team at his childhood shrine, Dodger Stadium, just in time for a postseason push.
“I was hoping to get in and do whatever I can to help this team win,” Estrada said amid Tuesday’s alcohol-soaked celebration.
He added: “I said I’m going to make this redemption for the boys. Shout out to the guys at Palm Desert. I have love for them just as I have love for these guys. I’m happy to get my redemption back on this field.”
Estrada is 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 61 games for the Padres this season.