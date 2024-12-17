Padres Plan to Make Decision on 2025 Starting Shortstop Soon
The San Diego Padres are not ready to declare who their starting shortstop will be in 2025, but they do intend to let Xander Bogaerts know what his role will be earlier than last year.
Bogaerts expected to be the starting shortstop for 2024 until he arrived at spring training and was notified that plans had shifted him to second base. However, with Ha-Seong Kim now in free agency, there’s a solid chance Bogaerts could reclaim his spot at shortstop, at least for the upcoming season.
San Diego has not signed nor acquired another shortstop this winter which leads many to believe that Bogaerts will be returning to the position.
More news: Former Padres Reliever Acquired in Big Trade Signs With White Sox
“Part of that last year (was) on me,” Preller said at the Winter Meetings. “We were paring down some payroll, but … you didn’t want to ever tell a player and then have to pivot and change messages at a later point in time. So Xander was awesome about everything last year.
“I think from (manager) Mike (Shildt) and myself’s standpoint, we’re going to try to get a message across to him here shortly. Really, all the guys, so they know where they’re playing and how they want to prepare and getting into the new year they’re ready to line up on a position. To me, we’ll try to look at that in the next couple of weeks and make sure we have pretty clear messaging to the group.”
The Padres have several options for second base including Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth. Both could also play first base but it is all dependent on what Preller does with Arraez. The batting champion is a candidate for an extension, and if one isn't agreed to, then the Padres could try and trade him.
In a recent report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres are open to trade offers for starting pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Arraez and Bogaerts. Given their star power, all three are expected to draw interest from teams across the league — and because of their positions, plans could change swiftly.
Preller confirmed that he hasn't spoken with Arraez’s agent, Dan Lozano, regarding any type of extension.