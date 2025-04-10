Padres' Jake Cronenworth Reveals When He Expects to Return From Injury
By the end of the day on Tuesday, three of the San Diego Padres’ star players were sidelined with injuries.
The Padres placed outfielder Jackson Merrill, who finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting last season, on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain before Tuesday’s game against the Athletics. The 2024 NL All-Star signed a nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the Padres on April 2.
During the game, All-Stars Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. sustained injuries while batting. Cronenworth was the first to exit the game before the bottom of the third inning, while Tatis Jr. followed, leaving before the bottom of the fifth inning.
Cronenworth dealt with a contusion on his right side. The injury was cramping related to the 31-year-old getting struck in the ribs by a fastball on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.
Neither Cronenworth nor Tatis Jr. are expected to be placed on the injured list. However, the Padres kept the pair out of the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Athletics.
San Diego is off on Thursday, giving Cronenworth and Tatis Jr. an extra day to rest. Cronenworth said he should be healthy to be ready to play in Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.
“I think I should be good to go for Friday,” Cronenworth said.
Tatis Jr.’s injury involved left shoulder discomfort, which is concerning because he underwent surgery on that same shoulder in September 2022. But Tatis Jr. was still optimistic he would not be placed on the IL.
The injuries have allowed the Padres' depth to shine through early this season. Outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, who was called up to replace Merrill on the roster, played in left field, while Jose Iglesias moved to second base to fill in for Cronenworth.
Gonzalez and Iglesias were in San Diego's starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale. In his second MLB appearance with the Padres and his first since 2023, Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the top of the third inning to tie the game.
Even without Merrill, Cronenworth, and Tatis Jr. on the field, the Padres defeated the Athletics, 2-1, to win the series, highlighting the depth of San Diego’s roster.
