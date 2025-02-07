Padres Predicted to Sign $16.5 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
The San Diego Padres haven't made any significant moves this winter, aside from inking a deal with veteran catcher Elias Diaz. But as Opening Day quickly approaches, the Friars are expected to make a blockbuster free agent signing in the coming weeks.
The Athletic's Chad Jennings believes the Padres will sign starting pitcher Jose Quintana to bolster the rotation.
"The first thought was to add J.D. Martinez or Rizzo to an already aging lineup and see what happens (the Padres don’t really have a DH as long as Luis Arraez is playing first base). Maybe the Padres could do that, but if they’re going to keep exploring trades for either Dylan Cease or Michael King, they’re going to need someone else to fill the innings. Frankly, the Padres could probably use the pitching depth anyway, and Quintana, 36, is coming off another solid season."
In 2024, Quintana produced a 3.75 ERA with a 10-10 record in 31 games for the New York Mets. The left-hander punched 135 strikeouts across 170.1 innings. Quintana struck out just 18.8 percent of opponents for the second year in a row, but saw his walk rate climb to 8.8 percent.
Prior to 2019, Quintana sported a 3.39 ERA through seven seasons. The mark is comparable to Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
Cease is owed $14 million this season, and it's been rumored the Padres are looking to trade him in order to cut payroll. However, the departure of Cease would in turn create a void in the rotation, especially with Joe Musgrove set to miss the 2025 campaign.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller revealed the front office's plans for the remainder of the offseason, an indication signing Quintana isn't far-fetched.
“Gotta add a bat or two, gotta add an arm or two," Preller said at the team's Fan Fest.
Both Cease and Michael King are reportedly on the trade block, but King seemingly cemented his place in the San Diego rotation when he and the team came to an agreement on a new contract. Meanwhile, Cease is aware of his name popping up in trade rumors.
"You just focus on the task at hand," Cease said, speaking at Padres FanFest. "It's just part of the business, really."
"There were a lot of rumors last year," he added. "It's really just part of it. I really don't take it in a negative way."
Cease did express his desire to stay with the Padres in 2025. The addition of Quintana to the rotation would be a reinforcement, even if Cease isn't dealt this winter.
"I love San Diego," Cease said. "I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
