Padres Predicted to Sign All-Star Free Agent to $39 Million Deal
After 11 years, Jurickson Profar finally showcased the superstar potential that was once expected of him this season.
That is why the San Diego Padres should bring him back.
Profar has expressed a desire to remain in San Diego, and the Padres likely feel the same way. With no obvious replacement for him in left field, and Profar posting a better OPS with the Padres (.743) than with any other team (.703), it makes sense for both sides to continue their partnership.
"I'm a free agent now," Profar said, after the Padres' exit in the National League Division Series Friday night. "But I want to be here. This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully, I'm part of it."
He was among the most productive hitters in the National League, finishing second in on-base percentage, trailing only Shohei Ohtani.
Despite his strong season, Profar should be cautious about assuming he’ll land a massive deal in free agency. Bleacher Report suggests he signs a three-year, $39 million deal. to remain in San Diego.
While he had an impressive year, it’s important to remember that this doesn’t define his entire career. He’s been a below-average hitter with limited power and speed for most of his time in the majors. At 32 years old in Feb. 2025, this wasn’t a case of a young player finally coming into his own after early struggles.
Profar will certainly command more than the one-year, $1 million deal he signed in February, but the longer he waits to sign, the more he risks being forced to settle for another discount contract.
Profar’s energetic playing style and positive impact on the Padres' clubhouse have made him a fan favorite in San Diego, and it's clear that the feeling is mutual.
"Yes, I feel [the love]," Profar said. "I feel terrible that we let those people down. I want to win something. I want to win a World Series for San Diego. But free agency is … you never know. I've learned that the last two years."
Profar ended the season in a slump and struggled in the postseason, batting just .200 without recording an extra-base hit. He expressed disappointment over his performance.
“I just like to win,” Profar said. “I totally feel like I needed to do more these playoffs. But that's how baseball goes. I'm going to work triple for next year.”
“But it's not totally in my hands,” he added. “They've got to want me, too.”