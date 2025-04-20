Padres’ Luis Arraez Stretched Off Field After Scary Collision Sunday vs Astros
In the first inning of the San Diego Padres' series finale against the Houston Astros, All-Star Luis Arraez was involved in a scary collision at first base.
Arraez was stabilized and left the game on a backboard after running out a bunt attempt and colliding with Astros' second baseman Mauricio Dubon.
Arraez gave a thumbs up on the cart as the medical staff drove him off the field.
So far this season, Arraez is batting .287/.330/.425 with an OPS of .755. He has 25 hits, three home runs, and seven RBIs this season.
April has been a dreadful month in terms of injuries as the Padres have watched Jackson Merrill hit the injured list, followed by Jake Cronenworth, and are now faced with another All-Star who may miss time.
What is paramount at the moment is Arraez's health as the team announced he was transferred to a local hospital and is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and moving his extremities.
After a chilling incident, it is an extremely promising sign that Arraez is in stable condition, moving extremities, and responsive.
