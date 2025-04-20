Inside The Padres

Padres’ Luis Arraez Stretched Off Field After Scary Collision Sunday vs Astros

Gabe Smallson

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) lies on the field after colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) (not pictured )on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In the first inning of the San Diego Padres' series finale against the Houston Astros, All-Star Luis Arraez was involved in a scary collision at first base.

Arraez was stabilized and left the game on a backboard after running out a bunt attempt and colliding with Astros' second baseman Mauricio Dubon.

Arraez gave a thumbs up on the cart as the medical staff drove him off the field.

So far this season, Arraez is batting .287/.330/.425 with an OPS of .755. He has 25 hits, three home runs, and seven RBIs this season.

April has been a dreadful month in terms of injuries as the Padres have watched Jackson Merrill hit the injured list, followed by Jake Cronenworth, and are now faced with another All-Star who may miss time.

What is paramount at the moment is Arraez's health as the team announced he was transferred to a local hospital and is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and moving his extremities.

After a chilling incident, it is an extremely promising sign that Arraez is in stable condition, moving extremities, and responsive.

