Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Unfortunate Ramon Laureano Injury Update
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt gave an unfortunate update on outfielder Ramon Laureano, who suffered a fractured finger against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
“Sometimes we come in and talk about, you know, it’s a slight fracture, it’s a hairline fracture,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “(This) is a fracture. So I want to temper expectations. But I also want to keep anything and everything on the table. But wouldn’t expect to see him early in the playoffs, but I would hold out hope for later.”
Laureano has been one of the Padres' best players since the trade deadline, and will leave a huge hole in the Padres lineup during the most important part of the season. The veteran has played 50 games with the Friars, and has a .269 batting average with a .812 OPS. He has 24 home runs on the season, which ties the career high he set with the Oakland Athletics in 2019.
The .854 OPS he has on the season is easily his highest since 2019, as well.
More news: MLB Analyst, Former GM Says Padres Can't Beat Dodgers
While Laureano's absence will definitely impact the Padres, Shildt believes they're a tough team, and will persevere.
“Winners find solutions,” Shildt said. “… Ramón has been fantastic for us. He’s a guy that brings a quality at-bat. … He’s a real threat. The ball jumps off his bat. He got real power, power to all fields. Understands how to situationally hit. Got some real toughness to him. He’s played a really good outfield, throws the ball well, been a good defender. He’s been a nice presence not only in our lineup but in our clubhouse. He’s got a nice demeanor about him, a good competitor. A winning player. It hurts. But we got to figure out a way to move forward, which we will.”
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Urging Team to Overtake Dodgers, Win NL West
The Padres have already clinched a spot in the postseason, and will most likely be facing the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card round. They still have three games before then, and will hope to end the regular season on a high note in their final series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Padres have a rest day Thursday, but return to action against the D-backs on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.