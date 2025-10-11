Padres Receive Update on Robert Suarez's Expected Decision on Contract Option
Talks of the San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez opting out of the final two seasons of his contract with the Friars have flown around all season, and The New York Post's Jon Heyman expects the closer to do so come the offseason.
Suarez has spent all four of his MLB seasons with the Padres, and has become one of MLB's best closers over the past two seasons. Since the start of 2024, Suarez has converted 76 saves, and led the National League with 40 in 2025.
"Not only is Edwin Díaz is expected to opt out with $37M and two years to go, so is star Padres closer Robert Suarez, who has $16M and two years to go," Heyman wrote.
If Suarez opts out, he will be one of many high-profile Padres pitchers on the free agency market. Starters Nestor Cortes, Dylan Cease and Michael King — who is also expected to opt out of the final year of his deal — will all enter free agency after the World Series.
While Suarez is an elite pitcher and one of the best closers in the game, the Padres don't especially need to re-sign him come free agency. The Friars seemed to have planned for this contingency at the trade deadline, acquiring flamethrowing reliever Mason Miller from the Athletics.
Miller still has three seasons of team control heading into 2026, and was a premier closer for the A's before being shipped out. He recorded 28 saves in 2024, and had 20 in 2025 before being sent to the Padres. He took more of a setup role upon his arrival in San Diego, but put up fantastic numbers in his 22 games with the Padres.
He had an ERA of 0.77, and didn't allow a run through his final 20 appearances of the 2025 season. He also put in stellar effort in the postseason, striking out the first eight batters he faced before plunking the ninth.
The Padres should be in a fine spot without Suarez next season should he opt out of his contract, and should focus on the other glaring holes in their lineup, especially in their rotation.
