Padres Reinstate Ryan Bergert From Injured List, Option Pitcher to Triple-A
The San Diego Padres named right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert as the starter for their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, and activated him from the 15-day injured list.
In a corresponding move, the Padres optioned right-hander Eduarniel Nunez to Triple-A El Paso.
Bergert landed on the IL with a right forearm contusion June 25 after a liner struck him in the fourth inning of a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. His X-rays came back negative and he recovered well, so he spent one day over the minimum on the injured list.
The rookie has featured in nine games for the Friars, posting a 2.67 ERA and a 1-0 record. He has been the starter in each of his last five outings, and has an ERA of 3.13, striking out 21 batters in 23 innings.
He made one rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso ahead of his return, where he allowed four runs through 4.2 innings pitched.
Nunez made four appearances for the Friars this season, pitching 4.2 innings. He allowed two runs in his most recent outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, but didn't allow any runs to cross in his previous three relief efforts.
Bergert's return is huge for the Friars, who now have a five-man rotation heading into the All-Star break after the return of Yu Darvish. The Padres' starters will hope to stay healthy, as there is still no timeline for Michael King's return from a nerve issue.
The Padres are 0.5 games out of the NL Wild Card, and could move into the final spot ahead of the San Francisco Giants with a series win over the NL East frontrunners. Bergert will throw the first pitch at Petco Park on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.