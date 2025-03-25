Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Officially Finalize Opening Day Roster
The San Diego Padres have optioned catcher Luis Campusano, newly-acquired veteran Connor Joe, and a pair of right-handed pitchers in Stephen Kolek and Ron Marinaccio.
There was chatter all spring long about who would make the Padres' Opening Day rotser, but over the last 24-plus hours, the team has made their final decisions.
With this move, Kolek is out of the running to make the Opening Day rotation. Thus, Kyle Hart and Randy Vasquez will officially be the team's Nos. 4 and 5 starters to open the 2025 campaign.
The rotational battle began early in camp with just one spot remaining. However, after Yu Darvish's unfortunate injury, it became a three-man battle for two slots in the rotation.
Kolek, however, always seemed to be at a disadvantage as he was trying to get stretched out after spending the 2024 season in the bullpen.
His 42 appearances in 2024 were by no means unproductive, but with no starts logged, he was trying to play catch-up against two more proven starters.
Hart, the lone left-hander in the rotation, is coming off a Cy Young-equivalent season in the Korean Baseball Organization that saw him go 13-3 over 26 starts. He had a 2.69 ERA with 182 strikeouts to only 38 walks.
Vasquez, on the other hand, made 20 starts last season with a record of 4-7 and a 4.87 ERA. He had 62 strikeouts to 29 walks over 98 innings pitched.
As for Kolek, he hurled 46.2 innings pitched last season, sporting an ERA of 5.21 along with 39 strikeouts to only 12 walks.
Kolek, along with Campusano, Joe, and Marinaccio, will bolster a Triple-A squad in El Paso and wait in the wings for their chance to perform at Petco Park. The Padres plan on keeping Kolek stretched out as a starter to provide depth if/when injures occur.
As for the decision, manager Mike Shildt recently spoke on how tough it has been finalizing a roster with so much talent on the outskirts.
“This has been a very, very competitive camp. All those guys have played their way onto a team that only has so many spots.”
Depth is the new name of the game for a Padres team looking for revenge in 2025.
