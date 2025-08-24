Padres' Jackson Merrill Expresses Frustration Over Latest Injury
The San Diego Padres placed center fielder Jackson Merrill on the injured list on Saturday after he missed five games in a row.
After an electric season in 2024 that resulted in a second-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting and a ninth-place finish in National League MVP voting, Merrill has been slowed down by injuries, hitting .261 with a .729 OPS this year.
A left ankle sprain is the latest reason for hitting the injured list as the 22-year-old spoke on what he is feeling as he prepares for another stint on the IL.
More news: Padres Predicted to Win NL West Over Dodgers By Major Insider
“Frustrating, but whatever,” Merrill said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Get better the next week and come back and dominate.”
Less than a week after inking a nine-year, $135 million contract with the Padres, Merrill would miss a month of time due to hamstring complications. Later on in June, Merrill suffered a concussion as a result of a hard tag when sliding into second base.
His third stint on the injured list has been difficult, but Merrill is still trying to focus on what's in front of him.
More news: Padres Manager Heaps Praise on 'Unsung Hero' of Bullpen
“Yeah, it’s been really up and down,” Merrill said. “It’s all fluky. I don’t really think there’s much I can control besides just getting better. I’m not gonna look back at it or anything. I’m just gonna focus on the future right now.”
Although Merrill is hurting, his team doesn't appear to be. The Padres have gone 5-1 since Merrill's absence, going on a five-game winning streak since dropping the first game of a four-game set to the San Francisco Giants.
As the Friars look to complete the sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers and double their current lead over the NL West, as frustrating as it likely is for the young star, Merill spoke on his excitement for his team.
“I still missed the last entire week, from Monday to now, so it sucks entirely,” he said. “But, you know, the team is rolling. I can’t complain. It’s fun to watch. … I mean, I love thinking about the bigger picture. But for me, I think about how we are right now and how I want to play right now. I think these are not must-win games, but they’re very fun games to play in. I was just really excited looking forward to this week. So it kind of sucks, but we’re winning. That’s all that matters.”
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.