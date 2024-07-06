Padres Reliever 'Pushing Through' Mysterious Illness
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada began eating carefully again but doctors still don’t know what exactly caused his illness that began on June 9 and has him down about 17 pounds.
Shortly after getting sick, Estrada allowed eight runs over five appearances (4.1 innings) in the middle of June. However, he hasn't allowed a run to score in his last five appearances (5.1 innings).
“Just pushing through,” he said. “Of course, I’m out of shape and a lot weaker, not lifting as much or doing as much as I used to. But I’m just doing what I can to maintain it. I’m just different when it comes to the mound. I’m feeling it, but at the end of the day, it’s what I need to do.”
Estrada has become one of baseball's most dominant relief pitchers. His journey to get to this place has been tumultuous. A forearm injury that wouldn't heal led to Tommy John surgery. A scary bout with COVID-19, in which he lost more than 40 pounds and nearly lost his life, followed.
The reliever's story in unlikely but all he knows how to do as a professional baseball player is fight.
"I've worked my butt off for this," Estrada said. "I've been through a lot to be in this situation, to be here -- but I feel like I'm still fighting."