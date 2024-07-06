Inside The Padres

Padres Reliever 'Pushing Through' Mysterious Illness

Maren Angus-Coombs

Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada began eating carefully again but doctors still don’t know what exactly caused his illness that began on June 9 and has him down about 17 pounds.

Shortly after getting sick, Estrada allowed eight runs over five appearances (4.1 innings) in the middle of June. However, he hasn't allowed a run to score in his last five appearances (5.1 innings).

“Just pushing through,” he said. “Of course, I’m out of shape and a lot weaker, not lifting as much or doing as much as I used to. But I’m just doing what I can to maintain it. I’m just different when it comes to the mound. I’m feeling it, but at the end of the day, it’s what I need to do.”

Estrada has become one of baseball's most dominant relief pitchers. His journey to get to this place has been tumultuous. A forearm injury that wouldn't heal led to Tommy John surgery. A scary bout with COVID-19, in which he lost more than 40 pounds and nearly lost his life, followed.

The reliever's story in unlikely but all he knows how to do as a professional baseball player is fight.

"I've worked my butt off for this," Estrada said. "I've been through a lot to be in this situation, to be here -- but I feel like I'm still fighting."

