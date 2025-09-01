Padres Reveal September Call Ups, Bring Back All-Star Outfielder
The San Diego Padres made a couple of additions upon the expansion of their roster size to 28 players from 26, reinstating All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill from the injured list and recalling right-hander Sean Reynolds from Triple-A.
Merrill struggled through the Padres series against the Dodgers with an ankle injury which he suffered in the opening game, and didn't feature for five games after the series before landing on the injured list Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 20.
The All-Star isn't quite having the season he had during his breakout rookie campaign in 2024, however he is still a key piece of the Padres' lineup. He has nine homers and 51 RBIs through 91 games this season, and has a .261/.317/.413 slash line. His .730 OPS gives him an OPS+ of 100, exactly at league average.
Most of Reynolds' time in MLB this season came in May, though he has now come back up from Triple-A three times since being optioned to El Paso June 21.
Reynolds has pitched in 18 games this season, posting a 5.55 ERA and striking out 22 batters in 24.1 innings. He has also made one start this season, during which he allowed three runs in 2.2 innings. In Triple-A, Reynolds has a 3.42 ERA in 22 appearances.
His 1.31 WHIP with the Chihuahuas is the lowest he has had over the course of a season in the minors since 2022, when he split a season in High-A and Double-A.
Both players will be valuable additions to the roster for the remainder of the month, and will aid the Padres in their chase of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL West. The Padres are just two games back after trailing by as many as nine games in July, and they are looking to capitalize on a favorable remaining schedule to catch the Dodgers and win their first division title since 2006.
Dylan Cease will start the Padres opening game against the O's, and he will hope he can turn his luck around just ahead of the end of the regular season. The first game of the series begins Monday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
