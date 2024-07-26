Padres' Rumored Trade Target Wants Contract Extension if Dealt: Reports
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet is making it a little more difficult for teams who want to trade for him by the July 30 trade deadline.
He wants a contract extension if he's traded to pitch in the postseason this year, according to sources familiar with the situation.
MLB Network's Jon Heyman was first to report Crochet's desire for an extension.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN also wrote that Crochet "is making it known he has no desire to pitch out of the bullpen, citing health concerns for all of the above requests."
Crochet still has two more years of team control after this season before he becomes a free agent. With an extension, he is looking for job security.
The 25-year-old has already doubled his single-season high in innings, pitching in 111.1 after totaling just 12.2 last year. He has also struck out 157 batters.
Crochet, who played college baseball at the University of Tennessee, broke into the league as a reliable reliever in 2020. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and returned last season in the bullpen. It was during the offseason when he expressed his desire to join the starting rotation.
The White Sox obliged and now he is one of the top targets for teams in contention across baseball. The Padres have reportedly shown interest in Crochet along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.
It's unclear if teams will still be interested in Crochet knowing he wants them to take on the risk of a contract extension, and pushing his career-high innings total even farther as a starting pitcher.