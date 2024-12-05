Padres Rumors: Insider Reveals When Jurickson Profar Will Sign in Free Agency
The Major League Baseball winter meetings begin on Monday in Dallas and most eyes are following Juan Soto. When will he sign? With who? For how long and how much?
For the San Diego Padres, they keep tabs on him because once he signs somewhere, outfielder Jurickson Profar will be next.
Once Soto chooses, outfielders will begin coming off the board, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Profar has already expressed on multiple occasions that he wants to remain in San Diego.
"I'm a free agent now," Profar said, amid the sting of the Padres' Game 5 loss in the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. "But I want to be here. This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully, I'm part of it."
General manager A.J. Preller added comments of his own hinting at a mutual feeling.
“He had a great year this year,” Preller said last month. “He’s somebody we’re definitely interested in talking to and is a real part of what we’re doing.”
Two years ago, Profar declined a player option to return to the Padres, but the market was tough for him. He ultimately signed a $7.75 million deal with the Rockies, where he faced challenges.
In 2023, with limited offers, Profar signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Padres, which was heavily incentivized. The Padres intended to use him as a bench option, a role Profar was fully aware of.
Instead, Profar was named the starting left fielder and had the best season of his carer. He posted a .280/.380/.459 slash line with 24 home runs and was named to his first All-Star Game.
Profar and the Padres are a perfect fit. His teammates can't imagine him not playing in San Diego.
"I don't know that I could imagine any situation without Pro," said center fielder Jackson Merrill. "That dude is one of a kind. I wish the best to him. I want him back. ... Wherever he goes, or if he stays with us, I just want him to have a great time playing baseball. He deserves that."
San Diego loves Profar and the fans love him in return.
"Yes, I feel [the love]," Profar said. "I feel terrible that we let those people down. I want to win something. I want to win a World Series for San Diego. But free agency is … you never know. I've learned that the last two years."