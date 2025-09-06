Padres Officially Call Up Starting Pitcher as Rotation Depth Dwindles
The San Diego Padres recalled right-handed starting pitcher Randy Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso ahead of their second game of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Vasquez is slated as the probable starter for the game. The right-hander had a locker in the clubhouse Friday, so the roster move was expected.
In a corresponding move, the Padres optioned right-hander Sean Reynolds to Triple-A.
This was a mandatory move for the Padres, who are doing everything they can to piece together a major league rotation despite all of their injuries. Michael King has missed most of the season after a fantastic 2024 season, Joe Musgrove has missed all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and deadline day acquisition Nestor Cortes landed on the injured list with left biceps tendinitis before Friday's game.
Vasquez is a seasoned Major Leaguer, and has provided solid starts for the Padres in the past. He made 20 starts in 2024, posting a 4.87 ERA through 98 innings, and massively improved on those numbers in his time with the big league club this season.
He made the Opening Day rotation, and started 22 games for the Padres before being sent down in early August. He has a 3.96 ERA this season, and set a career-high in innings pitched with 111.1 so far.
His last appearance in the majors came Aug. 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he came in after opener Wandy Peralta's scoreless inning. He threw 3.2 innings, allowing two runs and striking out four before leaving the game. The Padres sent him down the next day.
Reynolds has spent a little bit of time with the Padres this season — his longest stay lasting about a month and a half — but has struggled on the mound in his last few appearances. He allowed five runs against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 8, and gave up a run in 2.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
He has a 5.33 ERA this season through 19 appearances. The Padres have a healthy Dylan Cease starting in the series finale, however this will definitely not be the last time the Padres shake up their rotation this month.
