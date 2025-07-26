Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Dylan Cease Trade Update
Robert Murray or Fansided stated the San Diego Padres are entertaining trade offers which include right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease, though a deal is unlikely.
"The Padres are open to adding to all areas of the roster: the lineup, rotation and bullpen, even after becoming the first team to have three relievers pitch in the same All-Star Game," Murray writes. "The Padres are also open to listening to inquiries on right-handed starter Dylan Cease, something they have done since the offseason. But a trade has been described by multiple sources as a longshot."
Cease's contract with the Padres ends after this season, and the Padres will likely try to squeeze all of the value they can out of the former Cy Young runner-up. If they do receive an attractive offer for the righty ahead of the deadline, though, they may be inclined to listen.
The Padres reportedly offered Cease, along with No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas and another unnamed prospect, to the Red Sox for All-Star Jarren Duran according to Sean McAdam, showing the Friars aren't entirely willing to hold onto Cease this season.
Cease will turn 30 in the offseason, and has seen a significant dip in production this season after his elite performances in San Diego last season. He has a 4.59 ERA, more than one run higher than his ERA last season, and is allowing nearly two more hits per nine innings.
He hasn't lost everything though, as Cease is still an elite strikeout pitcher, averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, the second highest mark in his career behind his 2021 season, where he led the American League in the stat.
Murray's article says the Padres are likely to keep Cease, and this seems to be the most likely scenario. The deadline is just five days away, and without rumors of any advanced talks, Cease will probably finish his season in San Diego.
