Benches Clear in Padres vs Cardinals After Hit By Pitch, Shouting Match

Gabe Smallson

Jul 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Benches cleared in Friday’s St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres game in the bottom of the second inning.

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was hit on the arm by a 93.7 mph fastball from Padres starter Nick Pivetta. Contreras immediately began shouting at Pivetta, and was being held back by Padres catcher Elias Diaz as he walked down to first base.

Both benches cleared in addition to both bullpens emptying. The umpires issued warnings to each team, much to the dismay of Pivetta, who shouted at the umpires following the decision.

This was the 15th time that Contreras has been hit by a pitch this season, and as Cardinals insider John Denton reported, the first baseman was hit by Padres pitchers twice last season.

Another notable time that benches have cleared during a Padres game this season came last month against the Los Angeles Dodgers when a 93 mph fastball found its way to superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.'s wrist. The hit occurred after tensions had been brewing all throughout the seven games the divisional rivals played against each other in 11 days

During that stretch leading up to the benches unloading, Tatis was hit three times. Overall, six batters were hit eight total times by errant baseballs.

The skirmish during the series finale led to one-game suspensions handed to manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts. Friars closer Robert Suarez was given a three-game suspension for hitting superstar Shohei Ohtani after the scuffle had cleared, but upon appeal, the suspension was lowered to just two games.

The initial scuffle on Friday won't lead to any suspensions, but it remains to be seen if things escalate as the game and series goes on.

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

