Benches Clear in Padres vs Cardinals After Hit By Pitch, Shouting Match
Benches cleared in Friday’s St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres game in the bottom of the second inning.
Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was hit on the arm by a 93.7 mph fastball from Padres starter Nick Pivetta. Contreras immediately began shouting at Pivetta, and was being held back by Padres catcher Elias Diaz as he walked down to first base.
Both benches cleared in addition to both bullpens emptying. The umpires issued warnings to each team, much to the dismay of Pivetta, who shouted at the umpires following the decision.
This was the 15th time that Contreras has been hit by a pitch this season, and as Cardinals insider John Denton reported, the first baseman was hit by Padres pitchers twice last season.
Another notable time that benches have cleared during a Padres game this season came last month against the Los Angeles Dodgers when a 93 mph fastball found its way to superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.'s wrist. The hit occurred after tensions had been brewing all throughout the seven games the divisional rivals played against each other in 11 days
During that stretch leading up to the benches unloading, Tatis was hit three times. Overall, six batters were hit eight total times by errant baseballs.
The skirmish during the series finale led to one-game suspensions handed to manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts. Friars closer Robert Suarez was given a three-game suspension for hitting superstar Shohei Ohtani after the scuffle had cleared, but upon appeal, the suspension was lowered to just two games.
The initial scuffle on Friday won't lead to any suspensions, but it remains to be seen if things escalate as the game and series goes on.
