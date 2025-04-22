Padres Seem to Have Found Their Luis Arraez Replacement For Now
The San Diego Padres were involved in a scary moment Sunday when Luis Arraez collided with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon at first base.
After being transported to a local hospital, Arraez was luckily able to rejoin the team that same night, and is currently on the injured list and in concussion protocol.
His replacement for the time being appears to be designated hitter Gavin Sheets.
After a breakout spring from Sheets, the non-roster invite earned a spot in the Padres' dugout and continued his excellence at first base and batting second, both positions where Arraez was formerly.
The former Chicago White Sox utility player raved about batting second on Monday, especially between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
“I mean, you’re in between two superstars,” he said of his new batting spot. “It’s a great place to be, a great spot in the lineup to hit. It’s a big role. You’ve got to protect Tati a little bit and get it going for Manny. It’s a fun spot to hit in the lineup.”
As much fun as Sheets seems to have been having, manager Mike Shildt sees quality production from the left-handed batter.
“I thought it looked pretty good,” Shildt said of Sheets in the two-hole. “Gavin is taking really good at-bats. … Lefties, righties, doesn’t really matter. He’s just taking good at-bats.”
Sheets started hitting seventh this season, but the seemingly constant injuries to different All-Stars on the team have led to him being moved around in the order quite a few times. Regardless of pitching matchup, Sheets is continuing to be an effective hitter.
If anything, the move up to the two hole has made him that much more strategic at the plate.
“Obviously, you know the [pitcher] is gonna attack you a little bit more with Manny [Machado] right behind you. You’ve got to keep the same approach so you don’t change who you are as a hitter. And no matter what spot in the lineup, whether it’s seventh, second, fourth, fifth, you know, it’s the same mindset, same approach.”
Sheets started six games this season batting No. 7, but has started five at No. 4 and a pair of games batting fifth. Wherever he ends up as the season goes on, fans will hope that he keeps up his hot bat.
He's batting second again on Tuesday.
