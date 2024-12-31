Padres Sign Ex-Rays Top Prospect in Free Agent Move
The San Diego Padres are trying to add talent without breaking the bank which has led them to signing former Tampa Bay prospect Moises Gomez to a minor league contract.
He has yet to make his big league debut but will compete for a spot on the 40-man roster during spring training.
After struggling to get his promotion, Gomez appeared to be on a path out of Major League Baseball, but a solid winter season has changed that for him. Gomez has 14 home runs in 43 games for the Bravos de Margarita in the Venezuelan winter leagues. He’s walked 27 times in 133 at-bats, producing a 1.029 OPS.
Gomez began his professional journey in the Tampa Bay Rays organization before signing with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2022 season. Despite being 25 years old and spending eight seasons in pro baseball, Gomez has yet to make his MLB debut, largely due to the Cardinals' depth of outfield talent.
On a team with fewer outfield options like the Padres, Gomez might have had an opportunity to showcase his skills at the big-league level, especially following a standout 2022 campaign where he slashed .294/.371/.624 with 39 home runs across 501 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.
Just two minor league seasons ago, Gomez broke the Cardinals’ minor-league record with 39 single-season home runs. Gómez has slugged 69 home runs over the last two minor-league seasons.
Gomez entered the 2022 season as a promising prospect for the Cardinals at just 23 years old, with a bright future seemingly ahead.
However, his performance took a step back in 2023. Spending the entire year with Triple-A Memphis, Gomez posted a .750 OPS across 131 games. While his power remained evident with 30 home runs, his plate discipline became a concern. The right-handed slugger struck out 180 times and drew just 39 walks in 514 at-bats.
By 2024, Gomez’s struggles deepened. Over his first 144 Triple-A at-bats, he recorded a .583 OPS and struck out 55 times. These mounting issues prompted the Cardinals to make a tough decision, ultimately releasing the once-promising outfielder.