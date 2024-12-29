Yankees Linked to Padres All-Star Free Agent in Potential Blockbuster Move
With only a few days remaining on the calendar for 2024, the San Diego Padres should be getting slightly worried with the status of outfielder Jurickson Profar.
Profar has yet to re-sign and the longer his free agency drags on, the more likely he is to end up elsewhere.
In a recent column from MLB.com, several reporters made one realistic offseason prediction for each of the 30 Major League Baseball clubs. Theo DeRosa predicted Profar would sign a contract with the New York Yankees.
Here's why: :The Yankees have already made a number of big moves (such as signing Max Fried, trading for Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger and agreeing to a deal with Paul Goldschmidt), but they could land another big bat for their lineup. The switch-hitting Profar could slot into left field but could also play a role in the infield, where he began his career.
"Once an elite prospect, Profar delivered a breakout year for the Padres, hitting .280 with 24 homers and an .839 OPS and making the NL All-Star team. He could be just the right fit for a Yankees team that wouldn't mind adding a skilled and versatile hitter and has long been a fan of Profar's game."
Profar's career has followed an unconventional path in Major League Baseball. Once regarded as the sport's top prospect in 2012, it wasn't until 2018 that he played at least 100 games in a season and achieved league-average offensive production.
From 2016 to 2021, Profar moved between several teams, showing flashes of potential but struggling with injuries and inconsistent performance. In 2022, a contract year, he delivered one of his strongest seasons, posting a 110 wRC+ and contributing 2.4 fWAR.
Despite this, he signed only a one-year deal with the Rockies and was released in August 2023. Profar later returned to the Padres and secured a one-year "prove-it" contract during the offseason.
Profar definitely proved it.
Profar enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, posting career-best numbers across the board and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He hit 24 home runs and recorded a .280/.380/.459 slash line, along with a 139 wRC+ and 4.3 fWAR.
Profar's offensive production was pivotal for the Padres as they pushed toward the playoffs. His 139 wRC+ not only led all qualified Padres hitters but also ranked just outside the top 15 across the league.