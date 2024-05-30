Padres Star Gets Immense Praise From Yankees Manager
The San Diego Padres have continued to reap the benefits since making their surprising trade for former Miami Marlins designated hitter Luis Arráez. Arráez has been a great boost to the team's lineup, slashing .378/.408/.449 with one home run and eight RBIs over 23 games with the Padres. He's also held a streak of eight consecutive games with multiple hits, a career-record, and was named the National League Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The addition of the two-time batting champion in Arráez has naturally brought an increase in production and a consistent hitter to the lineup. Arráez is one of the top hitters in the game, and has impressed both teammates and opponents with his abilities as of late.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who's team just faced the Padres last week over a three-game series, raved about Arráez after the series.
“I love the intensity he brings with his at-bats," Boone said, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “Obviously, just about as good as it gets from the bat to ball standpoint. But I just love the intensity with how he plays the game.”
Along with Boone, Arráez has quickly earned the praise and respect of his new teammates. Fernando Tatis Jr. called him one of the best hitters he's ever seen, and manager Mike Shildt raved about his baseball IQ.
“It’s incredible what he has done for us," Padres third baseman Manny Machado added, via Nightengale. “We all knew how good he was, winning two batting titles, but he’s even better. It’s just so impressive what he’s doing. Every single time."