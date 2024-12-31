Padres Take Huge Step in Potentially Signing Roki Sasaki
Roki Sasaki is one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this offseason. However, the Japanese-born superstar starting pitcher has yet to sign with an MLB team.
The San Diego Padres are among 20 MLB teams interested in Sasaki. The franchise has reportedly met with the right-hander, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Jeff Sanders.
Sasaki, who turned 23 in November, is not expected to sign until 2025. He will likely agree to a deal during the international amateur signing period that begins on Jan. 15. The negotiating window spans through Jan. 23, so Sasaki is expected to make a decision within those eight days.
More News: Why Should Roki Sasaki Choose Padres Over Dodgers, Others?
Ever since Sasaki expressed interest in playing in the Major Leagues, rumors have circulated about where the two-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star will play his rookie season. Many teams want Sasaki, especially because he will not command a high-paying contract and can only get money from international bonus pools.
Sasaki also has an impressive career in the NPB. He became the youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game in NPB history in 2022. Sasaki also holds the NPB record for consecutive strikeouts (13) and the single-game record for strikeouts (19).
Although Sasaki has grabbed the attention of most MLB teams, two National League West teams seem to be the top contenders.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are viewed as the frontrunners. The franchise is coming off a World Series win with two Japanese-born stars on the roster and has an ardent fanbase in Japan.
However, the Padres also have a chance to sign Sasaki. Like the Dodgers, the Padres have a Japanese-born starting pitcher on their roster in five-time All-Star Yu Darvish. Sasaki and Darvish were teammates on Team Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Darvish has indicated a desire to reunite with his former teammate in San Diego.
Additionally, San Diego’s small market may be beneficial for the incoming rookie. The Dodgers are already a team that draws attention from the media but their recent World Series title only adds to the team’s market.
At the MLB Winter Meetings, Sasaki’s agent Joel Wolfe revealed the pitcher’s potential preference for either a mid-market or small-market team. Adjusting to the United States and Major Leagues outside of the spotlight may be a viable choice for Sasaki. Unlike the Dodgers, the Padres can offer Sasaki an easier transition to the new league.