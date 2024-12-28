Why Should Roki Sasaki Choose Padres Over Dodgers, Others?
The San Diego Padres are hoping to land the biggest bargain in baseball this winter: Roki Sasaki. The Japanese phenom is a starting pitcher every club would want on the roster, but there have been only two teams speculated to be the favorites.
Both NL West teams, the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers emerged as the top contenders for the 23-year-old. As an international amateur free agent, Sasaki won't be landing a big money contract. Instead, teams will only be able to offer Sasaki money from their international bonus pool.
However, money doesn't seem to be the biggest factor for Sasaki since he joined stateside baseball before he was age eligible to sign as an international amateur free agent.
"There are no absolutes in baseball. And through Roki's eyes, there are no absolutes in life. ... he does not take anything for granted," Joel Wolfe, Sasaki's agent, said at the Winter Meetings.
"The other thing is, it's always been his dream to come to the major leagues since he was in high school. He's grown up idolizing players like Yu Darvish and Tanaka and Matsuzaka. This is something he's always wanted to do."
And thus, Sasaki's respect for Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish is the first reason why the Japanese phenom would join the Friars. It has been reported that Sasaki has a strong connection to Darvish, fueling speculation that Sasaki will sign with San Diego.
Joining Darvish in the rotation would allow a young, developing pitcher like Sasaki to be mentored under a successful veteran.
"His relationship with Darvish is private between the two of them, and how much that will weigh on his decision-making, we'll have to find out," Wolfe said.
Aside from Sasaki's close connection to Darvish, why should Sasaki sign with the Padres? San Diego and Los Angeles are not geographically far from each other, but the two organizations are very different.
While the Dodgers are among the stars in Hollywood, the Padres can provide a more peaceful life for Sasaki. For a young pitcher like Sasaki, the media horde in Los Angeles could be very overwhelming.
Meanwhile, San Diego provides comfort and a nice lifestyle for Sasaki as he adjusts to MLB. While the Dodgers are a big market team, the Padres are certainly a small market club which is an advantage for Sasaki.
The Dodgers have a handful of aces in the starting rotation, but Sasaki would have the opportunity to emerge as San Diego's brightest star if he joins the Padres in 2025. Signing with San Diego seems to have more upside for Sasaki.
