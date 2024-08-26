Padres to Recall Right-Hander From Triple-A For Monday Start
The San Diego Padres have recalled right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez to start Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Vasquez replaces right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar, who was optioned after Sunday’s game. He was called up for an anticipated major league debut, serving as bullpen coverage for a single game but he did not pitch.
Bachar is the last remaining player from the Padres’ 2016 draft class to make his major league debut. He has a 4.12 earned-run average over 67.2 innings this year at Triple-A El Paso. He’s been a reliever since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2022.
Because Bachar is a reliever, the Padres had to send him back down when they needed a starter to pitch in place of Matt Waldron, who was optioned to Triple-A just a few days ago.
Vasquez has previously made 17 starts for the Padres this season, going 3-6 with a 4.63 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 53 strikeouts and 22 walks over 81.2 innings.
The Padres optioned Vasquez to Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 9 and he has struggled to make a case for his return to the MLB. He is winless in the minor leagues this season.
During his most recent start against the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, Vasquez allowed six hits and four earned runs over four innings, bringing his record to 0-5.
The 25-year-old made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres on April 20 against the Toronto Blue Jays, stepping up in the rotation when both Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove were sidelined with injuries.
Vasquez's performance in the majors has been a mixed bag. While he has had outings where he allowed one earned run or fewer, he has also struggled in games where he gave up five or six runs.
In his last three starts with the Padres, Vasquez pitched 12.2 innings, allowing 13 hits and 10 earned runs while striking out 10 batters.
Before joining the Padres, Vasquez was part of the New York Yankees organization, having signed as an international free agent in 2018.
He made his Triple-A debut in 2023, posting a 2-7 record with a 3.90 ERA over 25 starts.
Vasquez went 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 11 games for the Yankees before being traded to the Padres in a multi-player deal that included Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.